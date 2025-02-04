Previous
Squirrel Umbrella by allie912
Squirrel Umbrella

Normally Syd holds his tail upright like a fuzzy letter S, but during a recent rain he pulled it tightly over his back. It did not prevent him from vacuuming up peanuts quickly and efficiently.
