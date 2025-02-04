Sign up
Photo 5416
Squirrel Umbrella
Normally Syd holds his tail upright like a fuzzy letter S, but during a recent rain he pulled it tightly over his back. It did not prevent him from vacuuming up peanuts quickly and efficiently.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
WhatintheWorld
Tags
squirrel
rain
