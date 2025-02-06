Sign up
Photo 5418
Fini
Workers are gone. Prices have skyrocketed to over 800k. Aside from the two units that were snatched up when the project was first announced, I have not seen any activity at all.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
condos
