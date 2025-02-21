Previous
An Affront to Their Dignity by allie912
Photo 5433

An Affront to Their Dignity

We got about 5 inches of snow, and my patio crew looked the worse for wear.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
