More Precious Than Jewels by allie912
Photo 5434

More Precious Than Jewels

The grocery shelves displaying eggs were pretty much decimated so I grabbed about the other variety available. It may take us awhile to finish them but there is a certain feeling of security in knowing these are waiting for us.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
