A Lesson in Limits by allie912
A Lesson in Limits

Last Sunday after church, a group of daring congregants, including the pastor, went rock climbing. I didn’t hear the details, but this may illustrate Proverbs16:18 — “Pride goeth before a fall.” I chose to stay on the ground.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
