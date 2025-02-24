Sign up
A Lesson in Limits
Last Sunday after church, a group of daring congregants, including the pastor, went rock climbing. I didn’t hear the details, but this may illustrate Proverbs16:18 — “Pride goeth before a fall.” I chose to stay on the ground.
24th February 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
wpc
