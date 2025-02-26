Previous
What a Difference a Year Makes by allie912
I was looking at pictures from a year ago and couldn’t believe the difference. Last February the daffodils were in full bloom; this year the Spring plants have barely broken through the soil. Crazy weather we’ve been having.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
