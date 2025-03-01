Previous
New Neighbor by allie912
Photo 5441

New Neighbor

For the last week this cat has been keeping watch on the neighborhood from his vantage point at a second story bedroom window. I miss having a kitty of my own so this is the next best thing. I hope he will be a regular.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact