Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5441
New Neighbor
For the last week this cat has been keeping watch on the neighborhood from his vantage point at a second story bedroom window. I miss having a kitty of my own so this is the next best thing. I hope he will be a regular.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10977
photos
15
followers
29
following
1490% complete
View this month »
5434
5435
5436
5437
5438
5439
5440
5441
Latest from all albums
5438
5533
5439
5534
5535
5440
5536
5441
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close