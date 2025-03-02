Previous
Trying Out the iPhone by allie912
Photo 5442

Trying Out the iPhone

I bought this phone because my 10 year old Android had begun to die. I don’t spend much time on the phone and frankly, I prefer the much larger screen of my iPads. This picture is fine, but nothing extraordinary.
In case you noticed, I am feeling particularly grumpy because of having to spend a multitude of hours on the phone (not the iPhone) with my cable provider due to a screw-up on their part with the mobile service which they still haven’t fixed.Then they had the nerve to send me a text asking if I would recommend their service.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
