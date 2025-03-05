Sign up
Photo 5445
Road Closed
Took a neighborhood walk and came upon a road closure. I couldn’t see what was going on til I doubled back on my return and checked out the south end of the closure to see lots of tree work being done,
5th March 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
road
,
trees
,
truck
