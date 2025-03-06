Previous
Ash Wednesday by allie912
Ash Wednesday

I watched from home so no imposition of ashes, but it was still meaningful.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
