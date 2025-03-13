Previous
Mystery Plant by allie912
Mystery Plant

Some volunteer bulb is making its way into the sunshine. I wonder if Syd the Squirrel buried it there. It won’t be long til it reveals itself. Can’t wait to find out what it is!
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things


Latest from all albums

