Photo 5453
Mystery Plant
Some volunteer bulb is making its way into the sunshine. I wonder if Syd the Squirrel buried it there. It won’t be long til it reveals itself. Can’t wait to find out what it is!
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
plant
