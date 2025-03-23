Previous
Starting Our Trolley Tour by allie912
Starting Our Trolley Tour

Our Educational sorority has been talking about taking the historic trolley tour for years and this time the stars aligned. There were 13 of us piling on the bus-pseudotrolley for a 2 hour tour through the heart of Richmond with a guide who gave a great overview of 400 years of history and architecture. We hit the major museums, parks, statues, government buildings and saw examples of many architectural styles. Having lived here many years and loving to explore Richmond, much of what we saw was familiar to me,but there were still areas of the city and trivia that was new.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Allison Williams

