Photo 5466
Lots of Smiles
After John went to sleep, the three of us hung out til their long day of traveling caught up with them and they dragged themselves back to their Airbnb. Tomorrow starts after breakfast.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
mother
,
daughter
,
son
