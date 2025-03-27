Previous
A Trip to Stella’s by allie912
Photo 5467

A Trip to Stella’s

There is a great restaurant and market not far from us owned by a local Greek family.This afternoon we walked to the market where Max and Meg both chose some imaginative salads. And tonight it’s take-out from a Thai restaurant!
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1497% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact