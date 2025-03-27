Sign up
Photo 5467
A Trip to Stella’s
There is a great restaurant and market not far from us owned by a local Greek family.This afternoon we walked to the market where Max and Meg both chose some imaginative salads. And tonight it’s take-out from a Thai restaurant!
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
market
,
greek
