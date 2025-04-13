Sign up
Photo 5484
New Growth
It is not just flowers that begin to grow in the Spring. My little Christmas tree, a butterfly bush, the gardenia, a rose and the bush whose name I never remember, they are all putting out new leaves.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
leaves
