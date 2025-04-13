Previous
New Growth by allie912
Photo 5484

New Growth

It is not just flowers that begin to grow in the Spring. My little Christmas tree, a butterfly bush, the gardenia, a rose and the bush whose name I never remember, they are all putting out new leaves.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1502% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact