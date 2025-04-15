Sign up
Previous
Photo 5486
James River with Train
Looking down on the James River from the grounds of Agecroft Hall, you can see a train traveling east and hear its mournful call.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th April 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
