Photo 5489
Digging Deep
The section of the driveway was blocked by this digger so I mosied over to find out what the problem was. Turns out it was a sewer line issue and excavation was the solution. The workman was doing a careful job. Hopefully he solved the problem.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
17th April 2025 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
excavation
