The Joyous Side of Easter
The Joyous Side of Easter

After worship, children and their grown-ups gathered in front of the church for the fun of an Easter egg hunt. Pastor Anna held the eager children in check by requiring them to wait til she had blessed the eggs. Then let the hunting begin!
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful cross.
April 21st, 2025  
