Previous
Photo 5492
The Joyous Side of Easter
After worship, children and their grown-ups gathered in front of the church for the fun of an Easter egg hunt. Pastor Anna held the eager children in check by requiring them to wait til she had blessed the eggs. Then let the hunting begin!
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th April 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pastor
,
cross”
,
“living
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful cross.
April 21st, 2025
