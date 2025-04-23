Sign up
Previous
Photo 5494
Special structures at Maymont
Can you imagine having so much land that you had room for two gazebos? And to emphasize the majesty of this estate, at the top you see the mausoleum of James and Sallie Dooley, the owners of the estate.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
