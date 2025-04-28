Sign up
Previous
Photo 5499
Good to See Jess Again
Here is a moment from the installation service where our former interim minister Jess led communion. It was good to see him again.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
27th April 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
communion
,
pastor
,
wpc
