Photo 5501
New and Old
On the left a hosta transplanted from my neighbor's garden, and on the right a sedum which has been living in that pot since 1995 when a friend brought it as a housewarming gift.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
hosta
,
sedum
