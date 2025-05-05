Previous
May the 4th be With You by allie912
May the 4th be With You

The Children’s message connected the May 4th Star Wars theme with some pretty deep theology. Pastor Anna quoted Yoda, “Do or do not, there is no try” in following Jesus. And of course she spoke of a force even bigger than the power in Star Wars.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
