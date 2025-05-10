Previous
This is Rufus by allie912
This is Rufus

Dana’s companion, a breed known as a Black Mouth Cur.
According to Wikipedia, the Black Mouth Cur, also known as the Southern Cur, Southern Black Mouth Cur, and the Yellow Black Mouth Cur, is a medium to large sized breed of cur-type dog from the United States. Originating in the south of the country, the breed is a popular hunting companion used to hunt a large variety of game.
Rufus was a stray hanging out at a turkey hunting lodge in Nottaway County. A friend of Dana was there and sent a picture to her. It was love at first sight.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
