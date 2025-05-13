Sign up
Photo 5514
A Tiny Web
Trying out the highest magnification on my phone, I spotted this teeny, tiny web. If you look very carefully, you might see an even tinier spider.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
spider
,
web
