A Tiny Web by allie912
A Tiny Web

Trying out the highest magnification on my phone, I spotted this teeny, tiny web. If you look very carefully, you might see an even tinier spider.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
