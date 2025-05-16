Bird House on the Fly

.I was standing on the sidewalk, enjoying the sunshine, when a bird swooped by, wings spread. It turned the corner and seemingly disappeared. Intrigued, I followed and for the life of me, I couldn’t figure out where he or she had gone. Then I looked up and spotted internet equipment for the building. I might have ignored it and kept looking, but hanging out of the opening on the bottom were some pieces of grass that looked suspiciously like part of a nest. Although I didn’t have time to linger, I plan to return and see if my hypothesis proved true.

