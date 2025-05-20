Previous
Cute as a June Bug by allie912
Photo 5521

Cute as a June Bug

According to my insect identifier, this actually is a June bug,
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
He IS cute! Good shot.
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact