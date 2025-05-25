Previous
In the Pink by allie912
Photo 5526

In the Pink

The pool opened today and though it was definitely too cold for swimming, there were flowers in all shades of pink to admire along the perimeter of the pool. I even got a lovely lady in pink to pose for me!
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Wonderful collage.
May 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The warm days will come- in the meantime enjoy those pretty flowers!
May 25th, 2025  
