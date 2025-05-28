Sign up
Previous
Photo 5529
Not Again
So the City of Richmond screwed up again with its water system. Six days in January we had to boil our water, and now it’s happened again. Antiquated systems and incompetent bureaucrats make an unbeatable combination.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
water
