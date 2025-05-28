Previous
Not Again by allie912
Not Again

So the City of Richmond screwed up again with its water system. Six days in January we had to boil our water, and now it’s happened again. Antiquated systems and incompetent bureaucrats make an unbeatable combination.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
