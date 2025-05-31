Previous
Severe Weather Coming by allie912
Severe Weather Coming

It was as dark as evening when I took this picture in midafternoon, and the eyes of this solar snail were shining brightly. We got our rain,but fortunately not the tornado they threatened us with.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
