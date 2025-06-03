Previous
A Farm Fresh Miracle of Nature by allie912
A Farm Fresh Miracle of Nature

My neighbor shared some eggs that she had been given direct from the farm. I decided to boil a few for egg salad and just eat plain. Look at what I discovered when I cut the first one in half. Twice as much is twice as good!
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
