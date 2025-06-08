Previous
Teaser for Patio Tour by allie912
Tomorrow afternoon is the annual patio tour in our condo community. Bernard took me on a pre-tour tour this afternoon. These are just a few of the beautiful flowers growing at Mount Vernon.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
