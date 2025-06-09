Sign up
Photo 5541
Returning to Preach
Drew, a member of our congregation, returned from seminary and was this morning’s guest preacher. She did a fine job.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
