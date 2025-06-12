Previous
Sunbrella by allie912
Photo 5544

Sunbrella

According to the owner of these hostas, they are suffering from too much sun so that the deep green leaves are growing pale. Her solution is to shield them from the harsh summer sun. Let’s see if her treatment works,
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact