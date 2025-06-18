Previous
Making My Choices Known by allie912
Making My Choices Known

Today was voting for candidates in the Democratic primary. In Virginia you don’t have to be a member of a political party in order to vote in its primary, which makes some interesting dynamics.
18th June 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
