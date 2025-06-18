Sign up
Photo 5550
Making My Choices Known
Today was voting for candidates in the Democratic primary. In Virginia you don’t have to be a member of a political party in order to vote in its primary, which makes some interesting dynamics.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
17th June 2025 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
voting
