Photo 5553
New Guy in Town
Called either a bellflower or a balloon flower for obvious reasons, this just started blooming in our neighborhood. The beautiful blue will provide a cooling respite from the triple digit heat expected next week.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
blue
