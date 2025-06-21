Previous
New Guy in Town by allie912
Photo 5553

New Guy in Town

Called either a bellflower or a balloon flower for obvious reasons, this just started blooming in our neighborhood. The beautiful blue will provide a cooling respite from the triple digit heat expected next week.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
% complete

