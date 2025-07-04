Previous
And Still They Bloom by allie912
And Still They Bloom

Bernard says this has been a great year for lilies. Generally their blooming has ended in Richmond by the end of June, but this summer thy are still opening as July begins. What a treat!
4th July 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
