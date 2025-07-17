Previous
Unidentified weed in the planter by allie912
Photo 5579

Unidentified weed in the planter

You have undoubtedly figured out that is Syd the Squirrel’s fluffy tale rising from among the petunias. He was trying to sneak a few peanuts without alerting me. He failed.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
