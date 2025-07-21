Sign up
Photo 5583
Church Volunteers
To illustrate a point about choosing your priorities, our pastor called on volunteers from the congregation. I loved the range of members who responded.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
wpc
