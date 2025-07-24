Sign up
Previous
Photo 5586
The Sanctuary at St. Alban’s Church
Bernard gave Susan (You know her as my Garden Guru) and I a tour of his church, giving special attention to the two organs in the sanctuary which he played for us. We felt privileged to have this personal concert.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
church
