Previous
A Little Sunshine in the Middle of a Storm by allie912
Photo 5590

A Little Sunshine in the Middle of a Storm

The clouds and thunder rolled in. The wind blew ferociously but this sunflower was part of our anniversary bouquet from last week, still going strong and nice and dry.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1531% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo
So pretty
Happy Anniversary!!
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact