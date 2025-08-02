Previous
Bargain Dinner by allie912
Bargain Dinner

This was a sheet pan dinner made with ingredients I already had or bought from the manager’s specials shelf.
Tonight I’m combining the leftovers with Rao marinara sauce for another great meal.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Allison Williams

