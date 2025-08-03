Previous
Romeo and Juliet

These vines are not supposed to merge, but they would not be denied. Ah, true love!
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

