Photo 5596
Romeo and Juliet
These vines are not supposed to merge, but they would not be denied. Ah, true love!
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad (10th generation)
Taken
2nd August 2025 11:41am
Tags
vines
