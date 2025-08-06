Sign up
Photo 5599
Just hanging out
In the winter Bernard takes the orchids home and hangs them from his kitchen ceiling.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags

