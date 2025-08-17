Sign up
Photo 5610
Life Guard to Mermaids
Cliff poses with Barbie and her mermaid friend. He told me these two, although they are available all week long, only come out to swim on the weekends. I’m guessing that’s when the grandkids come to visit.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
pool
guard
