A Wonderful Way to End the Summer
Photo 5626

A Wonderful Way to End the Summer

The Mount Vernon family gathered to celebrate Labor Day with perfect weather, burgers and brats hot off the grill and treats brought by the residents. The pool will be open the next two weekends for those who can’t bear to say goodbye to Summer.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
So nice to have a community like this. And a pool! Nice collage.
September 2nd, 2025  
