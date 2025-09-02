Sign up
Photo 5626
Photo 5626
A Wonderful Way to End the Summer
The Mount Vernon family gathered to celebrate Labor Day with perfect weather, burgers and brats hot off the grill and treats brought by the residents. The pool will be open the next two weekends for those who can’t bear to say goodbye to Summer.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
1st September 2025 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
party
Diane
ace
So nice to have a community like this. And a pool! Nice collage.
September 2nd, 2025
