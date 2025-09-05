Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5629
Baby Your Books
My former colleague in the library sent me this picture of a book baby I created a number of years ago to help kindergartners learn about taking care of books. How gratifying to,see it still being used.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11353
photos
15
followers
28
following
1542% complete
View this month »
5622
5623
5624
5625
5626
5627
5628
5629
Latest from all albums
5626
5721
5627
5722
5628
5723
5629
5724
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close