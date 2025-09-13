Sign up
Photo 5637
Another Treat
My dear friend Dana stopped by with an armload of birthday treats including flowers and chocolate. I’ve already eaten the chocolate. The jam is on the menu for breakfast!
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad (10th generation)
Taken
12th September 2025 9:29pm
Tags
birthday
