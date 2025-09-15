Doggy Therapy

The final day of pool season, and for the first time we ended the summer with a swim session for the dogs of Mount Vernon. Normally they are not even allowed in the pool enclosure so this was a real treat for the canines.

There were a few swimmers, mainly the breeds like labs who are bred for the water, but most just wanted to socialize. It was just fun seeing them all together, off leash and surprisingly well behaved. No barking, menacing or growling. Not even very much sniffing of hindquarters!

I can honestly say, a good time was had by all.