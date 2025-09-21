Previous
Kroger Sends Greetings of the Season by allie912
Photo 5645

Kroger Sends Greetings of the Season

As I entered the store, this cheery display greeted me. I don’t even think it’s too early.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1546% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact