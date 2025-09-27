Previous
Another Creepy Cactus by allie912
Another Creepy Cactus

Bernard displayed a different Zulu Giant earlier in the summer. This one is going wild with lots more blooms to come.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Interesting plants.
September 27th, 2025  
